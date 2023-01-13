Sanju Samson Should be in Indias ODI Squad For New Zealand Series. Heres Why

Home

Sanju Samson Should be in India’s ODI Squad For New Zealand Series. Here’s Why

Ind vs NZ: Fans believe Samson has too much quality to be sitting out and warming the bench.

Sanju Samson India vs New Zealand ODIs @BCCI

Mumbai: There has been so much talk and buzz in and around Sanju Samson. Fans believe Samson has too much quality to be sitting out and warming the bench. But then, there are questions over his consistency and if he has to make the playing XI – where does he fit in? The competition for spots is already heating up with this being the year of the ODI World Cup. There are at least 2-3 players in the queue for a spot. That also means one has to grab opportunities with both hands when it comes.

So, should Samson feature in the upcoming ODI squad for the New Zealand series at home? At india.com, we believe Samson should get a go against New Zealand in the upcoming white-ball series. Here are the reasons why:

Knowledge of Indian conditions: With the ODI WC set to take place in India, Samson could become the X-factor for the side because of his know-how of the conditions. He has ample domestic and IPL experience and that is one factor the BCCI could invest in.

Ishan Kishan’s Back-up: With Rishabh Pant likely to miss out on making the ODI World Cup squad, Samson stands a fair chance of making the WC squad as the reserve-wicketkeeper. If that has to be done, Samson has to start getting chances for the side.

Rahul’s Absence Could Create Space: KL Rahul is likely to miss the ODI series against New Zealand due to personal reasons and with the side trusting Rohit Sharma to open with Shubman Gill, Samson surely is in the reckoning for making the ODI squad.

Samson hit 284 runs in ODIs in 10 matches at an average of 70 and a strike rate of 103. In the series against South Africa, he came to bat in tough situations and took his side over the finish line.



