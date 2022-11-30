Sanju Samson’s HUMBLE Gesture Towards Fans During ODI Series in New Zealand Will Blow Your Mind

Ind vs NZ: While rain played spoilsport and the final ODI was called off, Samson signed autographs and obliged fans with selfies.

Sanju Samson Gesture

Christchurch: Despite not featuring in the playing XI for the final ODI versus New Zealand at Hagley Oval on Wednesday, Sanju Samson’s humble gesture won hearts. Samson has already been getting a lot of support from fans after not having been picked over Rishabh Pant. While rain played spoilsport and the final ODI was called off, Samson signed autographs and obliged fans with selfies. Samson got picked for the opening ODI but was then sidelined for the remaining two.

Here is the fan video that shows his humble act in New Zealand.

Sanju Samson a gem of a person 💎 You deserves better 🙏❤️@SanjuSamsonFP #SanjuSamsonpic.twitter.com/TIrHkiAs3f — Sanju Samson Fans Page (@SanjuSamsonFP) November 30, 2022



