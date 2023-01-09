Sankranti Special Trains To Run From Visakhapatnam In January

Sankranti special trains: Festive season always crops up rush at railways stations, airports and everywhere else. Similarly, in abid to mitigate Sankranti rush, the East Coast Railway has announce
Sankranti special trains: Festive season always crops up rush at railways stations, airports and everywhere else. Similarly, in abid to mitigate Sankranti rush, the East Coast Railway has announced to run special trains from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad. The special trains will run from January 11 to 13. These trains will have 6 AC coaches, Third AC-12 coaches, Second class cum luggage or divyangjan-1 and motor car -1.
Sankranti Special Trains Full Schedule
- Train No. 08505 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad will leave on January 11, 12, 13 and January 16 at 7:50 pm. It will reach Secunderabad next day at 7:10 am.
- Train No. 08506 will return from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam. It will leave from Secunderabad on January 12, 14 and January 17 at 7:40 pm and will reach the destination at 8:20 am.
- These special trains stations – Eluru, Jagaon, Warangal, Khammam, Duvvada, Annavaram, Tuni, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Rayanapau, Kazipet, Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad.
Published Date: January 9, 2023 11:44 PM IST
