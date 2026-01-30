The development of the South County CRC is the result of sustained collaboration with the community in SCFHP’s Resident Advisory Group, local organizations, SCFHP Governing Board, and dedicated SCFHP team. From the earliest listening sessions to final design, the South County community shaped every step of the process. This new Community Resource Center will allow SCFHP to continue advancing health equity, reducing disparities, and strengthening access to care and supportive services for this region. “The opening of this second CRC comes at a particularly critical moment. With unprecedented changes to Medi-Cal and increasing confusion around health coverage and resources available, many individuals and families are struggling to understand their options and keep their care,” Christine M. Tomcala, Chief Executive Officer of SCFHP, said. “The South County CRC will provide trusted, in‑person support, health education, and resources to help Gilroy, Morgan Hill, and San Martin residents and the more than 20,000 SCFHP members in the area.” Open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the new CRC offers free and local access to:
Santa Clara Family Health Plan (SCFHP) is a local, community-based health plan dedicated to creating opportunities for better health and wellness for all. In partnership with providers and community organizations since 1997, SCFHP works to ensure everyone in Santa Clara County has access to equitable, high-quality health care. With a strong commitment to integrity, outstanding service, and support for our community, SCFHP serve more than 295,000 people through our Medi‑Cal and Medicare health care plans. For more information, visit www.scfhp.com. About the SCFHP South County Community Resource Center
Opened in 2026, the SCFHP South County Community Resource Center (CRC) is a place for unity, hope, and well-being. The SCFHP South County CRC offers free culturally responsive health and wellness services to support the members and residents of Gilroy, Morgan Hill, and San Martin. For more information, visit www.crc.scfhp.com. SOURCE Santa Clara Family Health Plan
- Application assistance for Medi-Cal, CalFresh, and Covered California
- Referrals to food, housing, and health care resources
- In-person SCFHP customer service
- Health and exercise classes
