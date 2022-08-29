Sany Bharat Expands Presence in India

Sany Bharat, a leading manufacturer of construction equipment, heavy machinery and renewable energy solutions is expanding its presence in the country and adding success to 20-year journey. The latest development in the growth trajectory is the opening of new 4S dealership office in Vijayapura (Karnataka) and Chennai along with the inauguration of a 3S branch office in Tirupati. Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Rayalaseema markets, like the rest of India is witnessing a growing demand for Sany construction equipments and the newly inaugurated dealerships are poised to make inroads into untapped markets and gain potential customers. Situated in prime locations, the swanky 4s model offices in Vijayapura and Chennai adopts a full-service approach that brings together sales, service, spare parts and stocking to provide the best retail experience to their customers. On the other hand, the 3S (sales, service and spare parts) branch in Tirupati will aim to fortify Sany’s number one position in the region and establish a crucial link between customers and company. As Sany Bharat continues to surge ahead on the path of innovation, be it in manufacturing best-in-class equipments or customer care, the company stands tall today in terms of market position, equipment sales and dealership growth.

Sany Bharat Pune facility

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Dheeraj Panda, ChiefOperating Officer (Sales, Marketing & Customer Support) Sany Heavy Industry India Pvt. Ltd., said, “It’s not just about offering world class equipments to our customers, Sany Bharat provides the world class retail experience that helps to serve our customers across the product’s life cycle in the most effective way. We firmly believe that the newly inaugurated modern day dealership offices in these key cities will enhance scalability options and expand our footprint by reaching potential customers.” Speaking about the company’s success, he further said, “Quality changes the world is a mission that is omnipresent from the manufacturing stage till our products reach the end users and beyond. The stupendous success of our 20 years journey in India can probably be attributed to this fact. Moving ahead, we are confident of continuing our winning streak and eagerly look forward to the enduring support of our employees, dealers and customers alike.”

As the construction equipment market is gaining prominence rapidly, Sany Bharat will make efforts to adopt the 4s model in other untapped markets as well. Sany Bharat has also set up a toll-free number 18002093337 for all queries related to sales and services.

About Sany India

Sany Bharat was incorporated in 2002 and offers the widest range of Construction Machinery in India & South Asia. In 2012, Sany Bharat invested more than INR 750 crores to develop infrastructure for R&D, Manufacturing, Quality Inspection, Testing, and Service at their manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. Through this facility, the company operates in multiple Business verticals viz: Earth Moving, Lifting, Foundation, Mining, Ports, Concrete, Roads and Renewable Energy solutions. Presently, Sany Bharat offers products like excavators, truck-mounted cranes, all-terrain and rough terrain cranes, crawler cranes, transit mixers, batching plants, boom pumps, trailer pumps, piling rigs, motor graders, pavers, milling machine, compactors, reach stackers, rubber tyred gantry cranes, rail-mounted gantry cranes, mining equipment, wind turbine generators and many more.

The company has already established a strong network of around 41 dealers and 210 touch points across India to cater to the growing demand and provide support to all its customers & associates. Sany has more than 22000 machines delivered on the ground, contributing to infrastructure development projects in India & other South Asian countries. Owing to its widest product range, superior build quality, service commitment, innovative solutions, and global expertise, Sany Bharat has achieved market leadership in various construction equipment segments. With the Government of India’s focus on infrastructure development and modernization, the company is poised for tremendous growth.

