SAP Layoffs: German Software Giant To Cut 3,000 Jobs | Check Details Here

German software giant SAP on Thursday said it is planning to layoff 3,000 employees this year.

SAP layoffs: The company said it is planning to carry out “targeted restructuring programme” to “strengthen its core business”. (Photo: AFP)

SAP layoffs: Adding to the long list of companies who have announced job cuts, German software giant SAP on Thursday said it is planning to layoff 3,000 employees this year. The company said it is planning to carry out “targeted restructuring programme” to “strengthen its core business”.

“The programme is expected to affect approximately 2.5 percent of SAP’s employees,” in an earnings report, according to a report by news agency AFP.

“We expect only a moderate cost saving impact for 2023, and a more pronounced one in 2024, about 300 million euros to 350 million in run rate savings as of 2024,” Chief Financial Officer Luka Mucic said as per a report by Mint.



