SAP Layoffs German Software Giant To Cut 3,000 Jobs Check Details Here

German software giant SAP on Thursday said it is planning to layoff 3,000 employees this year.
SAP layoffs: Adding to the long list of companies who have announced job cuts, German software giant SAP on Thursday said it is planning to layoff 3,000 employees this year. The company said it is planning to carry out “targeted restructuring programme” to “strengthen its core business”.
“The programme is expected to affect approximately 2.5 percent of SAP’s employees,” in an earnings report, according to a report by news agency AFP.
“We expect only a moderate cost saving impact for 2023, and a more pronounced one in 2024, about 300 million euros to 350 million in run rate savings as of 2024,” Chief Financial Officer Luka Mucic said as per a report by Mint.
Published Date: January 26, 2023 3:47 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
List of Medical Entrance Exam Every Aspirant Needs to Know
[ad_1] Home EducationNEET PG, NEET SS, NEET MDS, AIIMS INI CET: List of Medical Entrance Exam Every Aspirant Needs to...
Ravindra Jadeja Fitness Report By NCA To Be Made Available To The BCCI On February 1: Report
[ad_1] Home SportsRavindra Jadeja’s Fitness Report By NCA To Be Made Available To The BCCI On February 1: Report Jadeja...
SJH vs DUB Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Probable Playing XIs For International League T20 2023 match January 26 07:30 PM IST
[ad_1] Home SportsSJH vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction Match 17: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today Sharjah Warriors...
10 Solid Box Office Records Set by Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan on Day 1, 3rd is Fantastic
[ad_1] Home Entertainment10 Solid Box Office Records Set by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan on Day 1, 3rd is Fantastic Pathaan...
Jobless Youth Of THIS State to Receive Unemployment Allowance From Next Financial Year
[ad_1] Home BusinessJobless Youth Of THIS State to Receive Unemployment Allowance From Next Financial Year Unemployed youth will be given...
Massive Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai’s Andheri East, 4 Fire Tenders Rush To Spot
[ad_1] Home MaharashtraMassive Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai’s Andheri East, 4 Fire Tenders Rush To Spot Mumbai Fire Latest News:...
Average Rating