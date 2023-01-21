Home

Entertainment

Sara Ali Khan Celebrates Sushant Singh Rajput’s Special Day With Kids, Fans React: ‘Love Her Always’ – Watch

Sara Ali Khan recently celebrated Sushant Singh Rajput’s birthday with children and dedicated a sweet message for her Kedarnath co-star. – Watch

Sara Ali Khan Celebrates Sushant’s Birthday: Sushant Singh Rajput was remembered by fans and celebs on his birth anniversary. The late actor’s family and friends also penned heartfelt notes and recalled sweet memories with him. Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti and actress Rhea Chakraborty also posted throwback photos of him. Shweta poured her heart out in an emotional message dedicated to her brother. His Kedarnath co-star Sara Ali Khan celebrated the special occasion by spending time with kids at an NGO. Sara can be seen cutting the cake with children at Bal Asha Trust, an NGO (non-govermental-organization) that works for abandoned children, their health, education and nutrition. The kids are in a jovial mood as they sang ‘Happy Birthday Sushant’.

CHECK OUT SARA ALI KHAN’S VIRAL BIRTHDAY POST FOR SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT:

SARA ALI KHAN CELEBRATES SUSHAN SINGH RAJPUT’S BIRTHDAY WITH KIDS

Sara captioned her post as, “Happiest Birthday Sushant ❤️ I know what making other people smile meant to you. And while you’re watching over all of us, up there next to the rising new moon, I hope we’ve made you smile today too. Shine on Jai Bholenath Thank you @sunilarora_ @balashatrust for making today so special. People like you make the world a better, safer, happier place. Keep spreading the joy that you do.” Netizens praised the actress for her kind and sweet gesture. A netizen wrote, “That’s genuinely so sweet!” Another fan commented, “How sweet yaar God bless her always #SaraAliKhan. ” A user also wrote, “Love how she never bothers what the trollers have to say, does what her heart wants.”

CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION TO SARA ALI KHAN’S SPECIAL CELEBRATION ON SUSHANT’S BIRTH ANNIVERSARY:

How sweet yaar ❤️

God bless her always#SaraAliKhan pic.twitter.com/Ew9OZcxfvT — Tisha// Stream Mission Majnu on Netflix (@its__tisha) January 21, 2023

Love how she never bothers what the trollers have to say, does what her heart wants ♥️ #SaraAliKhan pic.twitter.com/duGH5dqRP6 — (@Kajubites) January 21, 2023

Sara will next be seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled film opposite Vicky Kaushal. She is also starring in Gaslight, co-starring Vikrant Massey.

