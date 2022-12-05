Sara Ali Khan Shares Tips To Get Sexy Bikini Body Before Christmas Holidays in Latest Workout Video, Watch

Sara Ali Khan’s gym session in an all-black athleisure outfit is giving us major fitness goals. Watch the video.

Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram is flooded with pictures that will give you major fitness goals. She is undoubtedly one of the fittest and hottest actresses in Bollywood and is indeed blessed with a perfect body. The Atrangi Re actress, who enjoys a huge fanbase on social media, has been raising the temperature every day by sharing her smouldering hot pictures and videos on the photo-sharing app. Sara Ali Khan surely knows how to get that sexy curves and toned legs. On Monday, she shared a hard-core fitness video from the gym where she can be seen getting her abs in shape so that she can flaunt her sexy body during holidays.

While sharing the fitness video, Sara Ali Khan captioned it as, “Monday motivation 💪 Actually JK just prepping for Christmas vacation 🎂”.

Sara Ali Khan’s fitness regime before Christmas holidays

Sara Ali Khan’s toned body and washboard abs can make any boy skip a heartbeat. Last month, the actress shared her hot picture in a sexy printed pink-white bikini from the Maldives.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan has been hitting the headlines recently for her alleged relationship with Indian cricketer Shubman Gill. The two have also been spotted several times. However, they haven’t confirmed anything.



