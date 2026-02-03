SARASOTA, Fla.

/PRNewswire/ — Sarasota Memorial Hospital was recognized among the nation’s “50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals®” in an independent quality analysis by Premier Inc. and published intoday.The prestigious list is based on an analysis of publicly available data from nearly 1,000 acute-care hospitals and cardiac-related care they provided to Medicare patients from 2021 through 2024. The study highlights U.S. hospitals that delivered better results across all 21 measures, including medical management and surgical outcomes, average costs, and patient experience.These outcomes add up to meaningful differences. “If all U.S. hospitals’ cardiovascular service lines performed at the level of these study winners, more than 14,300 additional lives and over $2.0 billion could be saved, and over 27,300 additional bypass and angioplasty patients could be complication-free,” the 2026 report states. SMH-Sarasota was the only hospital in the Tampa Bay region that made this year’s list. David Verinder, CEO of Sarasota Memorial Health Care System, said the recognition belongs to every member of Sarasota Memorial’s heart team, as well as the many clinicians and staff that help support SMH’s safe, high-quality care. “This recognition is a testament to our highly skilled cardiac team, and the excellent outcomes they achieve for our patients,” Verinder said. “But it also reflects our organization’s culture and deeply rooted public mission to deliver 5-star care to our community.” Sarasota Memorial’s recognition in Modern Healthcare’s 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals® by Premier adds to a growing list of accolades Sarasota Memorial receives for quality and safety from independent rating organizations, includingand Leapfrog Group. SMH also is the only hospital in Florida that has consistently earned the highest 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services since the federal government started the overall star quality rating program in 2016.Founded in 1925, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System is a regional medical center offering Southwest Florida’s greatest breadth and depth of care, with about 2,500 physicians and advanced practice providers, 11,000 employees and 2 million patient visits a year across its network of care. Sarasota County’s largest employer, the community-owned health system includes two full-service hospitals in Sarasota and Venice, freestanding ERs in North Port and Lakewood Ranch, a rehabilitation hospital, behavioral health hospital, skilled nursing facility and comprehensive network of outpatient centers, urgent care clinics and physician practices. SOURCE SARASOTA MEMORIAL HOSPITAL