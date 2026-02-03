SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Sarasota Memorial Hospital was recognized among the nation’s “50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals®” in an independent quality analysis by Premier Inc. and published in Modern Healthcare today.The prestigious list is based on an analysis of publicly available data from nearly 1,000 acute-care hospitals and cardiac-related care they provided to Medicare patients from 2021 through 2024. The study highlights U.S. hospitals that delivered better results across all 21 measures, including medical management and surgical outcomes, average costs, and patient experience. According to the 2026 report, SMH and other top-performing hospitals have:
Founded in 1925, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System is a regional medical center offering Southwest Florida’s greatest breadth and depth of care, with about 2,500 physicians and advanced practice providers, 11,000 employees and 2 million patient visits a year across its network of care. Sarasota County’s largest employer, the community-owned health system includes two full-service hospitals in Sarasota and Venice, freestanding ERs in North Port and Lakewood Ranch, a rehabilitation hospital, behavioral health hospital, skilled nursing facility and comprehensive network of outpatient centers, urgent care clinics and physician practices. SOURCE SARASOTA MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
- Better survival rates: Top facilities had significantly higher inpatient survival rates (24-56%) across all patient groups – heart attacks, heart failure, cardiac bypass and coronary angioplasty.
- Fewer complications: Patients undergoing cardiac bypass and angioplasty at top hospitals had shorter hospital stays and lower complications.
- Fewer readmissions: Patients treated at top hospitals had lower 30-day readmission rates and higher 30-day survival rates.
- Better patient experience: Patients had a better experience (HCAHPS survey)
- Lower average costs: Top hospitals had lower average costs per patient case in all patient groups.
Founded in 1925, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System is a regional medical center offering Southwest Florida’s greatest breadth and depth of care, with about 2,500 physicians and advanced practice providers, 11,000 employees and 2 million patient visits a year across its network of care. Sarasota County’s largest employer, the community-owned health system includes two full-service hospitals in Sarasota and Venice, freestanding ERs in North Port and Lakewood Ranch, a rehabilitation hospital, behavioral health hospital, skilled nursing facility and comprehensive network of outpatient centers, urgent care clinics and physician practices. SOURCE SARASOTA MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Source link
Leave a Reply