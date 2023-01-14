Sarfaraz Khan Deserved to be Picked by BCCI in Indias Test Squad For Australia Series. Experts RECKON

Home

Sarfaraz Khan Deserved to be Picked by BCCI in India’s Test Squad For Australia Series. Cricket Experts RECKON

Ind vs Aus Tests: Sarfaraz Khan smashed 982 runs in six games, at a staggering average of 122.75.

Sarfaraz Khan Not Picked

Mumbai: The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) announced its squads for the upcoming series against New Zealand and Australia on Friday night. Among a number of surprises, Sarfaraz Khan not being picked was one topic that created buzz on social space once the squads were announced. The 25-year-old amassed 431 runs in five games for Mumbai in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. It comprises two centuries and a half-century. Last season, Khan smashed 982 runs in six games, at a staggering average of 122.75.

Experts have now reacted to his non-inclusion. Ace commentator Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter and wrote: “Very hard on Sarfaraz Khan who has literally broken the door down in first class cricket. You can’t do more than he has.”

Very hard on Sarfaraz Khan who has literally broken the door down in first class cricket. You can’t do more than he has. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 13, 2023

Not just Harsha, former India cricketer-turned-expert Aakash Chopra also weighed in on the subject. Chopra tweeted: “There was a bit of an opening in the Test squad…was hoping that Sarfaraz will make it to the squad. He’s done everything that one could do to deserve a call-up.”

There was a bit of an opening in the Test squad…was hoping that Sarfaraz will make it to the squad. He’s done everything that one could do to deserve a call-up. #IndvAus — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 13, 2023

It is hard to understand why Sarfaraz has not got a national call-up yet.

Meanwhile, in Rishabh Pant’s absence – Ishan Kishan and KS Bharat have been picked in the Test squad for the first two games against Australia.



