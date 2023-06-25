Menu
Sarfaraz Khan dropped from West Indies tour due tp below-par ‘fitness level’ and alleged ‘off-field conduct’: report

By: admin

Sarfaraz Khan’s below-par “fitness level” as well as alleged “off-field conduct” are the reasons behind his non-inclusion in the Indian team for the West Indies tour, said a PTI report on Sunday. 

The 25-year-old cricketer has a very impressive career average of 79.65 after 37 red ball games, so it was very surprising that the two-time former India U-19 World Cupper had to make way for someone like Ruturaj Gaikwad, whose career average is 42-plus.

The Mumbai batter had scored 2,566 runs in the last three Ranji seasons. He had scored 928 runs in the 2019/20 season, 982 in the 2022-23 and 656 in the 2022-23 season).

“The angry reactions are understandable but I can tell you with some degree of certainty that the reason behind Sarfaraz getting ignored time and again is not just cricketing one. There are multiple reasons for which he hasn’t been considered,” said the PTI report quoting a source. “Are the selectors fools to not consider a player who has scored 900 plus runs in successive seasons? One of the reason is his fitness which isn’t exactly of international standard.”

“He has to work hard, maybe shed weight and comeback leaner and fitter as it’s not just batting fitness that is sole criteria for selection,” said the report quoting the source.

According to the report, fitness is not the only reason for his non-selection. “His conduct on and off the field hasn’t exactly been top notch. Certain things said, certain gestures made and some incidents have been taken note of. A bit more disciplined approach would only do him a world of good. Hopefully, Sarfaraz along with his father and coach Naushad Khan will work on those aspects,” the report said. 

During the 2022 Ranji Trophy final, Sarfaraz’s conduct during a break had irked MP coach and Mumbai stalwart Chandrakant Pandit. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated: 25 Jun 2023, 09:41 PM IST



