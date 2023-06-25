Sarfaraz Khan dropped from West Indies tour due tp below-par ‘fitness level’ and alleged ‘off-field conduct’: report

Sarfaraz Khan’s below-par “fitness level” as well as alleged “off-field conduct” are the reasons behind his non-inclusion in the Indian team for the West Indies tour, said a PTI report on Sunday.
