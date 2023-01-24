Home

Video Gallery

Cricketer Sarfaraz Khan’s Exclusive Interview: Sarfaraz Khan Names Legendary Pakistan Batter His Father Wanted Him To Emulate

Cricketer Sarfaraz Khan’s Exclusive Interview: Sarfaraz Khan Names Legendary Pakistan Batter His Father Wanted Him To Emulate

Cricketer Sarfara Khan’s Exclusive Interview: Sarfaraz Khan Names Legendary Pakistan Batter His father wanted him to emulate. Sarfaraz Khan feels that the best way to thank his father would be to get a place in the Indian team.



