Sarfaraz Khan Opens Up On New Role For Delhi Capitals In IPL 2023

Published: January 25, 2023 1:13 AM IST


By Driti Atri



Sarfaraz Khan hints he’ll replace Rishabh Pant as Delhi Capitals stumper (Twitter)

New Delhi: Mumbai cricketer Sarfaraz Khan opened up on his possible new role for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). With Rishabh Pant being ruled out of IPL 2023 due to a car accident, it is more than likely that Sarfaraz would take over the wicket-keeping duties for Delhi Capitals.

In an exclusive interview with India.com, Sarfaraz said that although there is no official confirmation on his new role, but he is more than looking forward to it if it happens.

“Yes I heard that I will be the wicketkeeper in place of Rishabh Pant and as you know our Ranji Trophy is also going on. So, after that Delhi Capitals will organize a camp and tell us what to do and we will work on that. (Haa meine suna hai ki Rishabh nahi hai to mujhe keeping krna prh skta hai to abhi humara ranji trophy jb bhi khtm hoga uske bad Delhi capitals humara team, humara ek camp lgega to vo jo bhi bolenge hum uspr work krenge),” revealed Sarfaraz.

When asked about his IPL performance for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Sarfaraz admitted that although the opportunities were a lot less with RCB since he was batting down the order but he would like to believe that he made the most out of it.

“In Ranji Trophy there are four-day matches whereas the T20 format is too fast. In IPL as well I was the finisher for Royal Challengers Bangalore as I just got 3-4 overs to play during that time and I made runs in that as well. I made 35 runs in 10 balls while playing with RCB. It is tough to score a big total in IPL as compared to Test matches. I am focusing on every format of cricket. As you can see Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, I did well in that too” he added.

Sarfaraz Khan is currently playing for the Mumbai Ranji team and the player is in limelight because of his impressive Ranji performance.




Published Date: January 25, 2023 1:13 AM IST





Source link

