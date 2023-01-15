Sarfaraz Khan Reacts After Not Being Picked in Indias Test Squad For Australia

Home

Sarfaraz Khan Reacts After Not Being Picked in India’s Test Squad For Australia Series – ‘Will Not go Into Depression’

Ind vs Aus: Confessing that he could not sleep the day after the selection, Khan said he will never give up practice despite his non-selection.

Sarfaraz Khan Reacts After Not Getting Selected In Indian Squad Against Australia

Mumbai: After the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the Indian squad for the two Tests against Australia, one name that experts and fans were missing was Sarfaraz Khan. After his exploits in the domestic circuit, Khan was looking to get a call-up, but that has not happened. The Mumbai-based cricketer has finally broken silence and reacted. Confessing that he could not sleep the day after the selection, Khan said he will never give up practice despite his non-selection.

“Everywhere I go, I hear murmurs that he will play for India soon. On social media, I have thousands of messages talking about my exclusion. Sab bolte hain tera time aayega (everyone says your time will come). I came from Assam to Delhi the day after the selection, and wasn’t able to sleep the whole night. I kept asking why am I not there? But now after speaking to my father, I’m back to normal. I will never give up practice, I will not go under depression. Don’t worry, I will keep trying,” Sarfaraz told The Indian Express.

India’s squad for first 2 Tests vs Australia: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, C Pujara, V Kohli, S Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav

The four Tests against Australia will be a part of the ongoing World Test Championship cycle. With India still in the race for booking a spot in the final, it would be important they beat Australia.



