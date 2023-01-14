Home

Sarfaraz Khan Reacts After Not Getting Selected In Indian Squad Against Australia

India’s best T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav, who is uncapped in Test cricket, has been selected in India’s squad. Ishan Kishan, who is yet to get a game in the longest format, has also been included in the squad.



New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India selection committee announced the test squad of India against Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which will start on February 09. BCCI’s decision of picking Suryakumar Yadav over Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan has caused a lot of controversies, as some former players and fans criticizing the selectors for their choice against Australia. Former India opener and commentator Aakash Chopra also said that Sarfaraz Khan would feel wrong for not getting selected for the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Series despite some strong performances in local red-ball cricket. Now, Sarfaraz has also expressed his disappointment in not getting picked for India vs Australia series. Sarfaraz took his Instagram and shared his stats.

Sarfaraz had a first-class average of 80.47, which put him second among batters with at least 50 innings only to Don Bradman. In the second story, it was revealed that he played first-class cricket for Mumbai with an average of 110.73.

After the first Test in Nagpur ends on February 13, India and Australia will play Test matches in New Delhi (from February 17-21), Dharamsala (March 1-5) and Ahmedabad (March 9-13).



