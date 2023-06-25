Sarfaraz Khan responds to BCCI selectors after being snubbed from India test squad

BCCI recently announced the 16-member squad for the two-match Test series in the West Indies. Unsurprisingly, Sarfaraz Khan did not make it into the squad despite his consistent performances in the Ranji Trophy over the last few years.

While Sarfaraz was left out of the squad, other young Indian players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad got their first call on the back of their performances in the IPL.

Sarfaraz has scored 3505 runs at an average of 79.65 in his 37 matches for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy. Sarfaraz has performed exceptionally well in all three seasons he has played in the Ranji Trophy, scoring 928 runs at an average of 154 in the 2019/20 season, 982 runs at an average of 122.75 in the 21/22 season and 556 runs in the 22/23 season.

The 25-year-old responded to the selectors with a video showcasing his batting prowess during the Ranji Trophy. Curiously, Sarafaraz’s video had no caption, but the song Manzar hai naya from the film Uri playing in the background.

This is the fourth time in the last year that Sarfaraz Khan has been denied a chance in the Indian Test team. The young opener was not included in the Indian Test squad for Bangladesh last year, then he was denied a chance in the Indian squad during the Border Gavaskar Trophy and again during the WTC final.

Former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar had also criticised the selection committee for not picking Sarfaraz in the Indian Test set-up despite his commendable performances. Speaking to Sports Today, Gavaskar said, “Sarfaraz Khan has been scoring at an average of 100 in all past three seasons. What does he have to do to be picked in the squad? He might not be in the XI, but you pick him in the team,”

“Tell him that his performances are being recognised. Otherwise, stop playing Ranji Trophy. Say, it’s of no use, you just play IPL and think you are good enough for the red-ball game as well.” the former Indian opener added.

