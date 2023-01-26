Sarfaraz Khan Reveals Reason Behind Sidhu Moosewala-Style Celebration

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 30 2022.
New Delhi: Mumbai cricketer Sarfaraz Khan revealed the reason behind his unique Siddhu Moosewala’s signature thigh-five step, saying that he was following the Punjabi pop singer since he was a kid.
In a recent interview with india.com, the Delhi Capitals player revealed that he had followed Sidhu Mooselwala since his childhood, and went back in time to recall the first time he celebrated in such fashion.
“Yes, I remember. I was listening to his songs since a long time and while I was playing the Ranji quarter-final match I got to know about Moosewala’s death. I gave my first tribute to Moosewala after hitting my century as that match was not telecasted live, so people don’t get to know about that. But in finals, I thought to repeat the same after hitting another century. As I already mentioned that I have been listening to his songs since my childhood (5-7) years. So that’s why I celebrate my ton in Moosewala style,” he said.
He further added that he will continue to celebrate his upcoming centuries in the same fashion.
“I had, I am and I will continue to pay him tribute whenever I will score a century. .(isliye kiya tha meine , or karte hue aa raha hu aur karta rahunga, jb bhi century marunga),” revealed Sarfaraz.
