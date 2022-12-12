Monday, December 12, 2022
Sari-Clad Woman Sets Internet On Fire With Belly Dance On Dilbar. Watch Viral Video

The woman was wearing a black and magenta saree and seen performing sensual belly rolls to the hit song sung by Alka Yagnik.

Bhabhi Dance Video: A sari-clad woman is setting the internet on fire with her belly dancing on the superhit item song Dilbar featuring Nora Fatehi. The woman was wearing a black and magenta saree and seen performing sensual belly rolls to the hit song sung by Alka Yagnik.

She was grooving on a building’s terrace while the wind was blowing in her hair. The young woman was also wearing bangles putting her hands in her hair to exaggerate the sensual moves. She was oozing oomph just like Nora Fatehi as she shook her hips to the beats of Dilbar. Her expressions were also on point.

The clip was shared on Instagram by the user ‘durgajha576’. It has gone viral with 54k views and 5,800 likes. Netizens were a huge fan of her dancing skills and flooded the comments section with fire emojis.

