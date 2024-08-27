Home

‘Won’t Let Miya Muslims Take Over Assam’: Himanta Biswa Sarma After Gangrape Of 14-Year-Old Girl In Dhing

Sarma was speaking in the assembly on adjournment motions brought by the opposition parties.

Guwahati: Won’t let Miya’ Muslims take over Assam, said state chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday adding that he would take sides.

Sarma was speaking in the assembly on adjournment motions brought by the opposition parties to discuss the law and order situation in the state in the backdrop of the rape of a 14-year-old girl in Nagaon, news agency PTI reported.

Replying to the motion, Sarma added that the crime rate has not increased if the population growth is taken into account.

When the Opposition charged him of being partisan, the CM retorted, “I will take sides. What can you do about it?”

“Why will people from Lower Assam go to Upper Assam? So that Miya Muslims can take over Assam? We won’t let it happen,” PTI quoted him as saying.

MLAs of Congress, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), and CPI(M), and lone Independent legislator Akhil Gogoi had moved four adjournment motions for discussion on the situation arising out of increasing crimes in the state, including crimes against women.

The opposition parties in Assam held demonstrations in various parts of Guwahati, including the assembly complex, alleging the failure of the government to protect women and prevent crime against them.

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three persons while she was returning home from tuition at Dhing in Nagaon district on August 22.

The prime accused, who was arrested on Friday, August 23, allegedly escaped from custody, jumped into a pond and died on Saturday morning (August 24), police said while two culprits are absconding.











