Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Attacks Journalist’s Religious Identity, Links Him With ‘Muslim University’

The incident occurred when a journalist questioned the Chief Minister about hill-cutting activities in his constituency.

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s alleged attack on a scribe’s religious identity during a media interaction in Guwahati on Thursday, 22 August 2024 has created a big controversy and many Journalist organisations in Assam have raised strong concern over the matter.

The incident in question occurred on Wednesday when a journalist questioned the Chief Minister about hill-cutting activities in his constituency. After discovering the journalist was Muslim, Sarma allegedly associated him with a Muslim university owner from Meghalaya, who Sarma has blamed for artificial floods in Guwahati due to hill-cutting.

The Journalist Union of Assam (JUA) has criticized Sarma for concentrating on the journalist’s religious identity instead of the query posed. “The Chief Minister’s reaction, which involved demeaning the journalist based on his religion, is deplorable. We call on him to avoid such conduct in the future,” stated the JUA.

The Gauhati Press Club (GPC) has voiced concerns over the growing number of disparaging remarks by political leaders towards journalists during press interactions, particularly when questions are posed as part of their professional duties.

”In the latest case, the CM pulled the religious identity of a journalist into context without any apparent relevance. We urge all political leaders to ensure no recurrence of such instances in the future, and show dignity to their position as well as the role of media,” the GPC said in a statement.

The Assam Women Journalists’ Forum (AWJF) also took serious cognisance of the CM’s alleged remark.

”A journalist’s duty is to ask questions. To answer or not is the prerogative of the person being asked the question. We appeal to all stakeholders and those in positions of authority to avoid making such comments in the future so that journalists can carry on with their duties and responsibilities without fear”, the AWJF said in a statement.

The forum also appealed to editors of news organisations in the state to take a stand in case their scribes come under attack.

The Journalist Association For Assam (JAFA) and Youth Journalist Forum of Assam (YJFA) also expressed their concern over Sarma’s remarks.

