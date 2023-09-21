Sarveshaa SB, MD, BHADRA Group Receives ‘Top CEO Award’ at ‘Global Investors Growth Summit’ in Bengaluru

A fully integrated real estate company, BHADRA Group, announced that its Managing Director, Sarveshaa SB, has been recognised with the “Top CEO Award” at the ‘Global Investors Growth Summit‘ organised by ‘Global CEO Association‘ and held in Bengaluru recently. This recognition is a testament to BHADRA Groups commitment to innovation, quality, and excellence in the real estate sector.

Mr. Sarveshaa SB, MD, BHADRA Group receiving the “Top CEO Award” at the ‘Global Investors Growth Summit’ held in Bengaluru recently

Speaking on the occasion, Sarveshaa SB, Managing Director, BHADRA Group, said, “We are deeply honoured and humbled to be recognised as one of Karnatakas foremost CEOs. This exemplifies BHADRA Groups unwavering dedication to innovation, quality, and excellence in the real estate industry. This honour recognises our teams unrelenting pursuit of creating superior living spaces. Our commitment towards providing immense value to our customers gets further strengthened. With innovation and excellence as our guiding principles, we remain committed to our mission of providing unrivalled living spaces.”

Today, BHADRA Group stands out as one of the leading pioneers in the real estate and construction industries in Bengaluru because of its streamlined, process-driven operations that set the standard for excellence in the field. Since its inception, the company has been steadfast in its dedication to providing homebuyers with opulent living spaces that are known for their cutting-edge design, excellent construction quality, and timely delivery.

Being honoured at the ‘Global Investors Growth Summit, Bengaluru‘ is more than a celebration of individual achievements; it functions as a platform for nurturing collaboration and dialogue that propels the development of Karnataka as an industrial hub. BHADRA Groups acknowledgment at this esteemed ceremony solidifies its standing as a forerunner in Bengalurus real estate and construction sectors.

