Sasha grocery wedding crossed Majority Corbin’s blossomed Calif

This love story went from the grocery store aisle to the wedding aisle.

Sasha Clements proved that romance can be found in the most mundane of places by sharing the first photo she and husband Corbin Bleu ever took together when they first crossed paths.

“Our first pic from when we met… in a grocery store,” Sasha captioned her Nov. 6 TikTok, which featured the photo in question.

The Canadian actress—who starred in Majority Rules!—paired the picture with a clip of Love is Blind’s Cole Barnett during an episode in season three where he asks, “What? Am I really gonna meet my wife in a grocery store?” The answer is yes!

Sasha and Corbin’s meet cute took place back in 2011 in Toronto, Canada and from there, a romance blossomed that would eventually lead to Corbin getting down on one knee next to Cinderella’s Castle at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. in 2014.

The couple then said “I do” in a 2016 ceremony close to Santa Barbara, Calif. Looking back on their nuptials, Corbin told People, “Getting married to Sasha today was the best moment of my life.”

“I have to say my favorite part was the feeling that started in my toes and went all the way to the top of my head when Sasha came through the gate to the entrance of our venue and walked down the aisle,” he told the outlet in 2016. “From the flowing veil in the wind as she walked, to the big smile on her face, it suddenly hit me that this stunning woman that was looking at me was going to marry me and make me the happiest man in the world.”

