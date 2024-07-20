SATYA MicroCapital Ltd. Organizes Fourth Edition of Vijayalakshmi Das Entrepreneurship Awards 2024

SATYA MicroCapital Ltd. recently organized fourth edition of Vijayalakshmi Das Awards which felicitated women microentrepreneurs nestled across rural boundaries in the nation. The awards primarily felicitated the entrepreneurial landscape of India by witnessing a remarkable transformation, led by dynamic women who are breaking stereotypes and setting new benchmarks at in Roseate House, Aerocity, New Delhi.

Winners of Vijayalakshmi Das Awards 2024

The event saw the presence of esteemed Board of Directors of SATYA MicroCapital Limited, SATYA Micro Housing Finance and SATYA Shakti Foundation – Taejun Shin, Navin Surya, CP Mohan, Surekha Marandi, Dr. Deepali Pant Joshi, Sanjay Gandhi, Dr. Ratnesh Tiwari, Mahesh Shivlingappa Payannavar Sohil Manoj Shah and Praachi Tewari Gandhi.

These awards were intellectually conceptualized as homage to Mother of Indian Microfinance Industry – Late Mrs. Vijayalakshmi Das. She was a pioneer in Indian microfinance landscape and is acknowledged for her impeccable contribution to the sector. Also known as Madam Viji, not only broke substantial stereotypes affixed in the conventional Indian society suppressing women, but also served as the helm of inspiration for many women through her modest personality and holistic approach.

The ceremony was attended by Pinki Kaushik Singh (2023 World Bowls Champion and Arjuna Awardee) and Neharika Yadav (India’s First Female Bike Racer, Dental Surgeon and UNESCO Brand Ambassador) as Guest of Honour.

Underlining the essence of Vijayalakshmi Das Entrepreneurship Awards, Vivek Tiwari, MD, CIO & CEO, SATYA MicroCapital beamed with pride as he addressed the Vijayalakshmi Das Entrepreneurship Awards for the fourth year running. He said, “Its an incredible honour to celebrate these women microentrepreneurs. Theyre blazing a trail through society, and their success stories are a beacon to countless others. Recognizing achievements of these women entrepreneurs isnt just about applause, but also about empowering the next upcoming generation. It is equally important for all of us to witness the challenges these women entrepreneurs overcome, the remarkable presence they have established, and the triumphs they have achieved. The positive change they bring to the lives of those around them is truly incredible. SATYA salutes their unwavering passion and dedication. Congratulations to all the winners. Alongside, I am also grateful to our esteemed Board of Directors, Lenders and all other guests who attended the event.“

The evening witnessed panel discussion on Changing Face of Women Entrepreneurship in India which was moderated by Aditi Maheshwari (CEO: Vani Prakashan and Award Winner for Literature and Art). The insightful session was presented by eminent women personalities like Dr. Madhumita Puri (Founder of Society for Child Development), Sairee Chahal (Founder & CEO : SHEROS), Anoushka Jain (Founder : Enroute Indian History) and Tanya Singhal (Solar Energy Entrepreneur with London Stock Exchange Listing).

The categories of these prestigious awards are specifically curated to feature the outstanding leadership and achievements demonstrated by women entrepreneurs across the Indian microfinance sector. The years Vijayalakshmi Das Entrepreneurship Awards recognized women leaders and entrepreneurs across various business categories like Manufacturing, Agri Production, Textile, Food, Hospitality and Sustainable Lifestyle Products. Vijayalakshmi Das Entrepreneurship Awards 2024 were bagged by Ms. Ruma Devi – Leader of the Year (Ruma Devi – Handmade Products of India); Shailza Sood Das Gupta (Homestays of India), Nilanjana Das (ACT), Ritika (Craft Edge) in the Medium Enterprise Category; Razia Sheikh (Bastar Foods), Sadhana Dipak Deshmukh (Guru Soya Products), Manju (Manju’s Bag Making Business) in Small Enterprise Category; Sukhwinder Kaur (Chatkara Punjabi Achaar), Anchala Aswal (Moksham Candle. Co) & Hema (Hema’s Stitching & Designing) in Micro Enterprise Category.

The celebration also witnessed the launch of Vijayalakshmi Das Education Development Academy (VEDA) by Dr. Ratnesh Tiwari with underlying theme of Empowering Education, Transforming Lives. Being the part of SATYA’s E-Learning division, VEDA is committed to providing equal access to quality education for students in Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities, particularly in rural areas. Through this online platform, SATYA will now facilitate free, high-quality education to rural communities, focusing on STEM-based learning in alignment with the National Education Policy. By removing financial barriers, we ensure students from Class 6th to Class 12th have access to the education they deserve.