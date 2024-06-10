Home

Delhi Monsoon: Saurabh Bharadwaj Reviews Preparedness with Multiple Departments | Details Inside

New Delhi: Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday held a meeting with senior officials of various departments to review their preparations for the upcoming monsoon season. According to the statement, officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Irrigation and Flood Control Department, DDA, Cantonment Board, NDMC and PWD were present at the meeting. Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi was also present at the meeting, it said.

Senior officials presented reports on their departments’ preparations for the monsoon at the meeting and also briefed the two ministers on the steps taken to tackle problems anticipated during the season, the government statement said.

The departments responsible for cleaning Delhi’s drains updated the ministers on the status of their cleaning operations, it said.

The PWD officials outlined the progress of cleaning major drains under their jurisdiction and other preparations done to handle monsoon-related issues, the statement stated. Permanent and temporary pumps have been set up to ensure there are no waterlogging problems during the monsoon, it added.

The MCD officials also presented detailed information on the drainage cleaning efforts in the areas under their jurisdiction. They also outlined the locations where permanent and temporary pumps will be installed to prevent any waterlogging during the monsoon, the statement said.

During the meeting, Atishi and Bharadwaj told the officials that wherever temporary and permanent pumps have been installed by them in the 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi, a list of the location of those pumps and the names and phone numbers of the officials operating those pumps should be prepared and made available to the MLA of that assembly, the statement said.

It will ensure that if a situation of waterlogging arises anywhere during the monsoon, the local MLA can talk to the official concerned and get the problem resolved with immediate effect and the public can be provided relief, it added.

