‘Savdhaan’: Andaman BJP MP Bishnu Pada Ray Threatens ‘Bure Din’ For Nicobar Islanders Who Didn’t Vote For Him | WATCH

Bishnu Pada Ray won the lone Lok Sabha seat in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands by defeating Congress nominee Kuldeep Rai Sharma by a margin of around 24,000 votes.

BJP MP Bishnu Pada Ray warned that ‘bad days’ have started for those who did not vote for him. (Photo: India.com)

Newly-elected BJP MP from Andaman and Nicobar Islands Bishnu Pada Ray triggered a controversy Thursday after a video of him issuing “threats” to Nicobar Islanders who did not vote for him during a speech went viral on social media platforms.

“Logon ka kaam hoga, pura hoga, lekin jin logon ne humko vote nahin diya, unka kya hoga. Soch lena….(the people’s work will be done…But those who didn’t vote for us, what will happen to them, they should think),” the BJP leader is heard saying the viral video while addressing a public gathering on June 5, a day after Lok Sabha election results.

‘Savdhaan, ab tumhare bure din shuru hone wale hain,” Ray says in a threatening tone to those who did not vote for him in the Lok Sabha polls.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

In a video – recorded on June 5, a day after the Lok Sabha poll results, but that came to the fore only recently – BJP MP Bishnu Pada Ray is addressing a public gathering in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands’ union territory, threatening voters. @DeeptimanTY reports… pic.twitter.com/n0YfkvWC02 — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) June 20, 2024

“You take money, drink alcohol in the name of Nicobar, but do not give votes, Now you should stay alert as your days are about to turn bad…You will not fool Andaman and Nicobar Islands anymore. Your days will be bad from now on,” he said, adding “Car Nicobar should think about what is going to happen to you now.”

Remarks ‘misrepresented’, threats weren’t meant for islanders

The BJP MP’s ‘threatening’ remarks sparked a controversy prompting him to issue a clarification a day later, claiming that his comments were “misrepresented”.

In his statement, Ray claimed his remarks were aimed at a particular section of people and he was merely pointing out the misrule and corruption in Nicobar during the previous Congress government.

“My statement was against a section of people who misguided my Nicobarese brothers and sisters during the election. That is why I had said – CBI ayega..jaroor ayega…soch lena bhaiya (CBI will come…It will surely come…you should think)” he claimed.

“It is unfortunate that my statement was misinterpreted and misunderstood. I pointed out the misrule and corruption in Nicobar district during the previous Congress government,” the MP told news agency PTI.

Ray also asserted that that he never threatened the Nicobarese tribals and his speech was only meant as a “warning” to those who worked from the previous Congress MP.

“My speech was never against them. They are very innocent. I only warned those who worked for the previous Congress MP and were involved in corrupt practices. They influenced voters.”

‘Dedicated to work for Nicobar tribals’

The BJP MP also said that the Nicobarese elders headed by the tribal captain of Car Nicobar along with other tribal leaders met and congratulated him for winning the seat, adding that he had accepted an invitation from the tribal captain to visit the island and assured them that he would work to resolve the issues of the tribal community.

“I am dedicated to serving the people of Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the current tenure. I am in the middle of preparing a 100-day roadmap for Andaman and Nicobar Islands,” the BJP MP added.

Bishnu Pada Ray won the lone Lok Sabha seat in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands by defeating Congress nominee Kuldeep Rai Sharma by a margin of around 24,000 votes in the recently concluded parliamentary elections.

