Savor the Season with South African Apples and Pears Cinnamon Tea Cake: A Warm and Comforting Delight

Indulge in the cozy flavors this monsoon season with the South African Apples & Pears Cinnamon Tea Cake. This delightful recipe blends the sweetness of South African Apples and Pears with a touch of cinnamon, creating a warm and comforting treat perfect for any occasion. Whether youre hosting a gathering or simply craving a homemade dessert, this moist and flavorful cake with the crunchy almond flake topping promises to captivate your taste buds and fill your kitchen with irresistible aromas. Discover the joy of baking and savor every slice of this delicious creation that will become a favorite in your culinary collection.

South African Apples & Pears Cinnamon Tea Cake

Ingredients –

1 South African apple, sliced

1 South African pear, sliced

2 tsp castor sugar

1/2 tsp cinnamon powder

1/2 cup unsalted butter

2/3 cup castor sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup all purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 cup almond flakes, sliced

Preparations-

In a bowl, mix in South African apple, pear, cinnamon powder and castor sugar. Mix well.

In a bowl, add butter, sugar and whisk until light and fluffy.

Add in one egg, and whisk.

Add in another egg, vanilla extract and whisk again.

Sift in flour, baking powder, salt and mix well.

Add in the South African apple, pear and mix well.

Once done, add into greased baking tray, top with South African apple, almond flakes and bake at 180 degree C for 35-40 minutes or until its done. Slice and enjoy.

South African apples and pears are renowned for their exceptional quality and flavor. The unique climate and soil conditions in South Africa create the perfect environment for these fruits to develop a perfect balance of sweetness and tartness. This harmonious blend enhances the taste of the cake. The apples used in this cake are crisp and juicy, providing a delightful texture and a burst of natural sweetness that complements the warmth of cinnamon. The pears, with their delicate flavor and tender consistency, add a subtle yet luxurious note to the cake. Together, these fruits create a delightful contrast that elevates the cake’s taste to new heights.

As you bake this cake, the aromatic scent of South African apples and pears mingling with cinnamon fills your kitchen, creating a sensory experience that’s as comforting as it is enticing.