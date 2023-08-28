Savouring U.S. Poultry: A Culinary Affair Highlighting U.S. Poultry at Diablo

The USA Poultry & Egg Export Council on 24th August 2023 partnered with Diablo, Qutub Garden for a delightful evening with some of the well-known food influencers and other dignitaries from the food industry in attendance. The dignitaries who graced the occasion included Mr. Clay Hamilton, Minister Counselor Agriculture Affairs USDA, Mr. Mariano Beillard, Senior Agriculture Attach USDA, Ms. Joanna Brown, Agriculture Attach USDA, Mr. Manjit Gill, President Indian Federation of Culinary Associations, Sabyasachi Gorai, President Young Chefs Forum IFCA amongst others.

Mr. Clay Hamilton, Minister-Counselor for Agricultural Affairs along with other members of USAPEEC and USDA

The guests experienced an exclusively curated menu with interesting International and regional delicacies including U.S. Turkey & Duck. USA Poultry & Egg Export Council (USAPEEC) mission is simple yet profound: to make you experience the magic of U.S. poultry. What makes U.S. poultry stand out is their unwavering commitment to excellence. U.S. poultry producers adhere to some of the most stringent quality and safety standards in the world. Its a commitment that ensures every bite of U.S. poultry is not just flavourful but safe, nutritious, and of the highest quality.

Addressing the gathering Mr. Clay Hamilton said, “I am very happy to have each one of you here for this poultry protein-rich gourmet extravaganza. I look forward to a growing partnership between India and The U.S. and what the future holds for collaboration on poultry protein in India.”

Mr. Shiven Khanna, representative from USAPEEC opined, “Look for U.S. Poultry at Bougie, Wolf and Miso Sexy some of the most popular restaurants in the city. In the coming months we will also be targeting the catering markets specifically for U.S. Duck & Turkey.”

Attendees had the opportunity to indulge in an unforgettable gastronomic journey, exploring the rich flavours and textures of U.S. poultry which were curated by Chef Sagar Bajaj – Culinary Head, First Fiddle Hospitality. Chef Bajaj said, “We are excited to partner with USAPEEC to bring the best of U.S. poultry to our patrons. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to offering exceptional dining experiences, and we look forward to incorporating U.S. poultry into our menus across our restaurants.”

The culinary landscape of Indias food service sector has long been intertwined with the traditional wet market approach, particularly when it comes to sourcing poultry products. The concept of Frozen Poultry has emerged as a relatively novel offering and requires awareness regarding its proper handling. The USAPEEC is fast changing this as it brings to the table vast options, convenience and possibilities with Frozen Poultry including U.S. Turkey & Duck.

Influencers, media and other stakeholders from the F&B industry and distinguished guests had a wonderful evening over a delectable spread of U.S Poultry dishes and Diablo’s signature offerings. The event garnered considerable attention on social media, with influencers and industry insiders sharing their delightful experiences and praising the quality and taste of U.S. poultry.

For more information and for some delicious recipes visit www.usapeec.in or follow on Instagram @usapeec.in & on facebook @usapeec India.

