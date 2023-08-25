SBI Foundation Gives Indian Head Injury Foundation a Rs. 1.45 Cr Facelift with Cutting-edge Rehabilitation Machines

As per the report titled “Traumatic Brain Injury”, it is estimated that in India nearly 10 lakh people are injured, 2 lakh die in accidents and nearly 10 lakh require rehabilitation services every year. Among various injuries, Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBIs) are a leading cause of morbidity, mortality, disability, socioeconomic losses and poor quality of life among survivors.

Looking at Indias alarming statistics, and acknowledging the critical role of the Golden Hour which is the first hour post-injury in optimal trauma care, SBI Foundation’s healthcare vertical SBIF Jivanam has partnered with Indian Head Injury Foundation (IHIF) to implement “Project Sahyog”, to enhance the Indian medical infrastructure, both in terms of trained personnel and affordable treatments for comprehensive rehabilitation of head injury victims.

Under the project, a charitable physiotherapy and neuro-rehabilitation centre has been set up for providing support to victims of traumatic brain and spine injuries in Delhi NCR. The IHIF Physiotherapy & Neuro Rehabilitation Centre, located at M8, Sector 11, Gautam Budh Nagar, Noida, UP, 201301, was inaugurated jointly by Mr. Sanjay Prakash, Managing Director, SBI Foundation and His Highness Maharaja GajSingh of Marwar-Jodhpur, Chairman, IHIF.

Mr. Sanjay Prakash, MD, SBI Foundation and Maharaja GajSingh of Marwar-Jodhpur, at the launch event

With financial support from SBI Foundation, the centre has been equipped with physiotherapy and occupational therapy equipment and is under the supervision of physiotherapists and occupational therapists with a specialized pediatric unit. The centre caters to the requirements of victims of traumatic brain and spine injuries, Persons with Disabilities, and patients with ortho and other neurological deficits through the provision of post-hospital care and neuro-rehabilitation. Though the centre is open to all, it is primarily set up for the benefit of PwDs from the weaker sections who will be provided with top class rehabilitation free of cost. The project has also introduced an array of cutting-edge rehabilitation machines that are often not available even in the best hospitals.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Sanjay Prakash, MD, SBI Foundation, said, “SBI Foundation aims to highlight the long-term physical and mental health impact of traumatic brain and spine injuries through Project Sahyog. The neuro-rehabilitation centre is the medium and cornerstone of the impact we have envisioned for holistic neuro-rehabilitation of the underserved.”

“Whilst the well-off patients have options, the common man has nowhere to go and that is where Project Sahyog chips in. I am delighted that with the support of SBI Foundation, the Indian Head Injury Foundation (IHIF) has been able to open a high quality Physiotherapy and Neuro Rehabilitation Centre under Project Sahyog in Noida, Uttar Pradesh,” shared His Highness Maharaja GajSingh of Marwar – Jodhpur, Chairman, IHIF.

SBI Foundation together with IHIF strives to pave the way for a safer, more inclusive, and compassionate India that embraces and uplifts all its citizens. Their collaborative efforts stand as a beacon of hope, illuminating the path towards a society where safety, inclusivity, and compassion flourish harmoniously for every individual.

About SBI Foundation

SBI Foundation is the CSR arm of the State Bank Group. True to the Bank’s tradition of ‘Service Beyond Banking’, the Foundation engages with communities in various focus areas, including rural development, healthcare, empowerment of PwDs, education, sustainability and environment, livelihood and skill development, and more. Operating across 28 states and 7 union territories in India, the Foundation undertakes initiatives to provide resources to vulnerable sections of society through strategic partnerships with impactful entities in the social sector. The Foundation believes in reflecting the ethos of the State Bank Group in running interventions that are ethical, promote growth and equality, and improve the socio-economic well-being of the society.

For more information, please visit www.sbifoundation.in.

