SBI General Insurance Appoints Ajit Sharma as Regional Head for East 2

SBI General Insurance, one of India’s leading general insurers, has announced the appointment of Mr. Ajit Sharma as Regional Head for East 2. This appointment is in line with the company’s vision to strengthen the regional presence for expansion and growth. In this role, Mr. Sharma will be responsible for leading and driving the East 2 business, ensuring adherence to compliance parameters, and achieving operational performance benchmarks.

Mr. Sharma is a seasoned industry professional with close to two decades of experience across various industries. He has held key positions in renowned companies like ICICI Lombard, MetLife India, Vserv Capital, Bajaj Allianz Life, and Getit Infomediary. His expertise and strategic leadership have consistently contributed to the growth and success of these organizations. Mr. Sharma holds an MBA degree with specialization in Marketing from M.K.M. Indian Inst. of Management, University of Rajasthan, Jaipur.

“We are delighted to welcome Ajit to our team as the Regional Head – East 2. His extensive industry knowledge, proven leadership skills, and track record of delivering exceptional results make him a valuable addition to our organization. I am confident that under Ajit’s leadership, our East 2 operations will continue to thrive and achieve new milestones.” said Mr. Rakesh Kaul, CBO, SBI General Insurance.

On his appointment Mr. Ajit Sharma said, “I’m thrilled to join SBI General Insurance as the Regional Head – East 2. I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive growth, expand our reach, and ensure we add value to the lives of our customers and stakeholders.”

Mr. Sharma’s appointment underscores SBI General Insurance’s commitment to fostering talent and driving excellence across all facets of their business.

About SBI General Insurance

SBI General is one of the fastest growing private general insurance companies, with the strong parentage of SBI. We, at SBI General Insurance, are committed to carry forward the legacy of trust and security; with a vision to become the most trusted general insurer for a transforming India.

Ever since our establishment in 2009, our growth has been exponential in various aspects. We have expanded our presence from 17 branches in 2011 to over 143 branches pan-India.

We have been awarded the ‘Domestic General Insurer of the Year’ – India at the Insurance Asia Awards 2023 Singapore. Additionally, we were also recognized as one of the Best Brands 2023 at the ET Edge Best Brands 2023 and one of the Best BFSI Brands at the ET Now Best BFSI Brands Conclave 2024. Furthermore, we were recognised as Highest Growth – General Insurance runner up at ASSOCHAM 15th Global Insurance Summit & Awards and the winner in the ‘Best Large General Insurer’ category at the Mint BFSI Summit & Awards 2023.

We have a robust multi-distribution model encompassing Bancassurance, Agency, Broking, Retail Direct Channels and Digital tie-ups. The widespread network of distributors like 22518 plus SBI branches, Agents, other financial alliances, OEMs, and multiple digital partners enable us to extend our reach to the pocketed remote areas of India. We offer a bouquet of products spread across various lines of businesses that cater to customers across all segments like Retail, Corporate, SME and Rural, ensuring accessibility via digital as well as physical modes.

SBI General Insurance reported a 17% growth in Gross Written Premium (GWP) in FY 2023-24 and the GWP stood at INR 12,731 crores.