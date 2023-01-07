SBI PO Prelims Result 2022 Soon at sbi.co.in; Steps To Download Scorecard Here News

Name of the events Check Important details here Exam Conducting Body Name of Examination State Bank of India (SBI) SBI Probationary Officer (PO) exam Exam Level National Number of Vacancies — Exam stage Prelims Mode of examination Online Official Website sbi.co.in SBI PO prelims result 2022 date To be announced soon SBI Clerk 2022 prelims result link —-

SBI PO Prelims Result 2022 Official Website

How to Download SBI PO Prelims Result 2022?

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to check and download the result.

Visit the official website of the State Bank of India (SBI) at www.sbi.co.in/web/careers.

On the homepage, link for the link that reads, “Download SBI PO Prelim Result 2023.”

Enter the login credentials such as registration number/Roll Number, and date of birth if required.

Your SBI PO Prelims Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Through this recruitment exam, a total of 1673 vacant posts will be filled in the Bank. Only those candidates who have successfully qualified in the Prelim Exam will be called for Mains Exam. The main examination is likely to be conducted in the last week of January or the first week of February 2023.