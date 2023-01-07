SBI PO Prelims Result 2022 Soon at sbi.co.in; Steps To Download Scorecard Here News

National

SBI PO Prelims Result 2022 Soon at sbi.co.in; Steps To Download Scorecard Here

Name of the events

Check Important details here

Exam Conducting Body

Name of Examination

State Bank of India (SBI)

SBI Probationary Officer (PO) exam

Exam Level

National

Number of Vacancies

Exam stage

Prelims

Mode of examination

Online

Official Website

sbi.co.in

SBI PO prelims result 2022 date

To be announced soon

SBI Clerk 2022 prelims result link

             —-

SBI PO Prelims Result 2022 Official Website 

How to Download SBI PO Prelims Result 2022?

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to check and download the result.

  • Visit the official website of the State Bank of India (SBI) at www.sbi.co.in/web/careers.
  • On the homepage, link for the link that reads, “Download SBI PO Prelim Result 2023.”
  • Enter the login credentials such as registration number/Roll Number, and date of birth if required.
  • Your SBI PO Prelims Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Through this recruitment exam, a total of 1673 vacant posts will be filled in the Bank. Only those candidates who have successfully qualified in the Prelim Exam will be called for Mains Exam. The main examination is likely to be conducted in the last week of January or the first week of February 2023.





