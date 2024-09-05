SBL Energy Inaugurates State-of-the-art TNT Plant in Nagpur to Boost Defence Manufacturing

The plant comes with 3000 TPA capacity

Becomes only the second plant in India to be commissioned by a private company in the sector.

To boost domestic production, reduce import dependence and strengthen defence manufacturing and exports

SBL Energy Limited, one of the largest mining and industrial explosives manufacturers in India, has inaugurated its TNT manufacturing plant. The TNT plant, set up at the company’s 225-acre manufacturing facility at Yenvera in Nagpur, Maharashtra, is only the second such initiative in India’s private sector. The state-of-the-art TNT plant comes with 3,000 tons per annum capacity. It is an export-only plant that will help SBL Energy to triple its exports to markets such as Australia, Europe and the US.

Dr. Ajay Kumar, Former Defence Secretary, Government of India- inaugurated SBL Energy Limited TNT Plant

SBL Energy aims to boost domestic production of TNT to reduce import dependence, ensure supply security, bring in cost efficiency and strengthen defence manufacturing. The plant will also boost SBL Energys order book and revenue on the back of growing demand from industries like infrastructure, mining and defence.

Former Indian Defence Secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar inaugurated the TNT plant on September 3, 2024, in the presence of the leadership team from SBL Energy Ltd., including Alok Choudhari, CEO; Divyansh Choudhari – President; and Col. Shailendra Pathak, President of the Defence Vertical.

Commenting on the launch of the TNT plant, Mr. Sanjay Choudhari, Chairman, SBL Energy Limited said, “With the robust manufacturing capacity, our TNT plant is poised to cater to the growing demand of explosives on the back of the increased industrialisation, construction, infrastructure development and mining activities. The plant is also a part of our strategic vision to strengthen Indias defence infrastructure, promote self-reliance and enhance the countrys overall defence capabilities in line with the government mission to boost indigenous production and boost defence exports. The plant helps in backward integration in our civil applications. It further strengthens our position in the field of industrial and mining explosives manufacturing and builds prospects for global collaborations. We will continue to play our part in enhancing Indias geopolitical influence by becoming a supplier of critical defence materials. We have plans to set up another TNT plant with similar capacity in future.”

The TNT plant also supports the production of a wide range of munitions, including bombs, artillery shells, and other explosives and facilitates the modernisation and upgrade of existing arsenals with more reliable and potent explosives.

The setting up of the Nagpur TNT plant is part of SBL Energys fund deployment strategy to expand its manufacturing capacity in India and launch new products. Earlier this year, SBL Energy had raised INR 325 crore in growth capital from a clutch of marquee investors.

About SBL Energy Limited

SBL Energy Limited is a leading manufacturer of industrial explosives in India. It was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Nagpur, Maharashtra. With nearly three decades of operation, SBL Energy has become the second-largest player in the countrys industrial explosives sector, holding approximately 10% of the market share. The company primarily serves the mining and infrastructure sectors and is actively expanding its footprint in the defence sector.

The company also has another entity named Special Blasts Limited, located in Raipur, India. The group caters to a diverse clientele including Public Sector Units (PSUs), government organizations, organized and unorganized sectors, mining contractors, explosive dealers, and entities in construction, oil exploration, water development, and various other departments.

For more information visit at www.sblenergy.com.