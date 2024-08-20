Home

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: SC Directs Removal Of Victim’s Name, Photographs From Social Media Platforms And Electronic Media

The top court said that it is constrained to issue an injunctive order since social and electronic media have proceeded to publish the identity of the deceased and photographs of the dead body after the recovery of the body.

Kolkata: In a historic decision on Tuesday, the Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud directed all social media platforms and electronic media to remove the name of the deceased in the RG Kar Hospital case, photographs, and video clips forthwith. Notably, the bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra noted that the identity of the victim was published on various platforms.

“We accordingly direct that all references to the name of the deceased in the above incident, photographs and video clips shall forthwith be removed from all social media platforms and electronic media in compliance with this order,” the top court said.

The top court was hearing a petition, which raised the issue that photographs of the body of the deceased, including video clips, have been circulating on social media and electronic platforms. The grievance urged by the petition was that following the murder and alleged rape that took place at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Calcutta, the name of the deceased and related hashtags have been widely disseminated on electronic and social media platforms.

Bengal Govt To Employ Retired Police, Ex-servicemen To Supervise Security Measures In Hospitals

The West Bengal government on Tuesday decided to employ retired police and defence personnel from the three services for supervision of the security arrangements at the health facilities in the state, an official said.

The decision came on a day when the Supreme Court ordered the deployment of CISF to provide security at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where a medic was allegedly raped and killed earlier this month, triggering nationwide outrage.

An instruction to the SPs of the districts on employing retired police personnel and ex-servicemen was sent on Tuesday, he said. The SPs were directed to collect details of the police officers who have retired from the rank of Inspectors, deputy SPs, and additional SPs in the last two years, and are physically fit and also willing to work as security officers at medical colleges and hospitals, district hospitals, and super specialty hospitals.

The retired defence personnel would be in the rank of Naib subedar, captain or major or equivalent ranks from District Sainik Kalyan Board, the order added.

