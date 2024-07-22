Home

‘Even Dawood Ibrahim Would…’: SC Junks Plea To Allow Jailed Politicians To Campaign Virtually

In its ruling, the Supreme Court bench noted that plea has been filed “malafide intent” and is concentrated on “one politician”, referring to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Supreme Court said the plea was filed with malafide intent (FILE Photo)

The Supreme Court Monday dismissed a petition seeking directions for allowing jailed politicians to campaign virtually from jail during election. An apex court bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan refused to interfere with the Delhi High Court order which had dismissed the plea.

“This petition has been filed with mala fide intent. It is concentrated on one politician (Arvind Kejriwal) who is every day before this court with a battery of the best lawyers. We do not deem it necessary to entertain this petition purportedly filed in public interest. Dismissed,” the top court bench said while hearing a plea filed by a law student, Amarjeet Gupta, who sought permission for arrested political leaders to campaign through the virtual mode.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had dismissed the petition filed by Gupta, while observing that this would set a dangerous precedent where even dreaded criminals and gangsters like Dawood Ibrahim will register themselves with political parties and canvass for them.

Terming the petition as “highly adventurous” and against the fundamental principles of law, the high court had said courts do not make policy decisions and tit is for Parliament to decide on such issues.

