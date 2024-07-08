NationalPolitics

SC Lays Down Guidelines On portrayal Of Disabled Persons In Visual Media, Films; Says Term Like Cripple Acquired Devalued Meaning

Laying down several guidelines, the bench said the film certification body CBFC must invite the opinion of experts before allowing screening.

Supreme Court of India

Laying down several guidelines, the bench said the film certification body CBFC must invite the opinion of experts before allowing screening. “Visual media should strive to depict diverse realities of persons with disabilities, showcasing not only their challenges but also successes, talents and contribution to society. They should neither be lampooned based on myths nor presented as super cripples,” it added.


