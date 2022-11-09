Wednesday, November 9, 2022
HomeNationalSC Quashes Andhra's Move To Increase Medical College Fees By 7 Times
National

SC Quashes Andhra’s Move To Increase Medical College Fees By 7 Times

admin
By admin
0
55


The SC upheld the HC’s direction to refund the ‘excess’ fee collected under the govt order issued on Sept 6, 2017. It held the college could not be permitted to retain the amount collected pursuant to an illegal government order.

'Education Is Not Business': SC Quashes Andhra's Move To Increase Medical College Fees By 7 Times
‘Education Is Not Business’: SC Quashes Andhra’s Move To Increase Medical College Fees By 7 Times

New Delhi: Maintaining that education is not a business to earn profit, the Supreme Court set aside an Andhra Pradesh government order of 2017 prescribing a seven-fold increase in MBBS fees that made it Rs. 24 lakh per annum. The bench of Justices MR Shah and Sudhanshu Dhulia observed that the G.O. enhancing the tuition fee on the representations made by the private medical colleges was ‘wholly impermissible and most arbitrary and only with a view to favour and/or oblige the private medical colleges’.

“Education is not the business to earn profit. The tuition fee shall always be affordable,” said a bench of justices MR Shah and Sudhanshu Dhulia. The top court agreed with the conclusion made by the high court and said, “to enhance the fee to INR 24 lakh per annum, i.e., seven times more than the fee fixed earlier was not justifiable at all,” as reported by Hindustan Times.

The bench said that the state government order is “wholly impermissible and most arbitrary and the hike was done only with a view to favour or oblige the private medical colleges.”

EXCESS CHARGES TO BE REFUNDED

The SC upheld the HC’s direction to refund the ‘excess’ fee collected under the govt order issued on Sept 6, 2017

It held the college could not be permitted to retain the amount collected pursuant to an illegal government order.

SC SLAPS RS 2.5 LAKH COST ON MEDICAL INSTITUTE

The SC imposed a cost of Rs 2.5 lakh each on the petitioner college and the Andhra Pradesh Government, asking them to deposit the amount with the court’s Registry in six weeks.

SC LISTS FACTORS FOR REVISION IN FEE

  • Location of the institution
  • Nature of the professional course; cost of available infrastructure
  • Expenditure on administration and maintenance
  • A reasonable surplus required for growth and development of the institution
  • The revenue foregone on account of quota fee waiver




Published Date: November 9, 2022 11:07 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
Jos Buttler Opens Up on Dawid Malan, Mark Wood Injury Ahead Of Semi-Final Against India
Next article
UP reveals it filed a case vs John Amores for preseason punching incident
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

SC Quashes Andhra’s Move To Increase Medical College Fees By 7 Times

admin
By admin
0
55


The SC upheld the HC’s direction to refund the ‘excess’ fee collected under the govt order issued on Sept 6, 2017. It held the college could not be permitted to retain the amount collected pursuant to an illegal government order.

'Education Is Not Business': SC Quashes Andhra's Move To Increase Medical College Fees By 7 Times
‘Education Is Not Business’: SC Quashes Andhra’s Move To Increase Medical College Fees By 7 Times

New Delhi: Maintaining that education is not a business to earn profit, the Supreme Court set aside an Andhra Pradesh government order of 2017 prescribing a seven-fold increase in MBBS fees that made it Rs. 24 lakh per annum. The bench of Justices MR Shah and Sudhanshu Dhulia observed that the G.O. enhancing the tuition fee on the representations made by the private medical colleges was ‘wholly impermissible and most arbitrary and only with a view to favour and/or oblige the private medical colleges’.

“Education is not the business to earn profit. The tuition fee shall always be affordable,” said a bench of justices MR Shah and Sudhanshu Dhulia. The top court agreed with the conclusion made by the high court and said, “to enhance the fee to INR 24 lakh per annum, i.e., seven times more than the fee fixed earlier was not justifiable at all,” as reported by Hindustan Times.

The bench said that the state government order is “wholly impermissible and most arbitrary and the hike was done only with a view to favour or oblige the private medical colleges.”

EXCESS CHARGES TO BE REFUNDED

The SC upheld the HC’s direction to refund the ‘excess’ fee collected under the govt order issued on Sept 6, 2017

It held the college could not be permitted to retain the amount collected pursuant to an illegal government order.

SC SLAPS RS 2.5 LAKH COST ON MEDICAL INSTITUTE

The SC imposed a cost of Rs 2.5 lakh each on the petitioner college and the Andhra Pradesh Government, asking them to deposit the amount with the court’s Registry in six weeks.

SC LISTS FACTORS FOR REVISION IN FEE

  • Location of the institution
  • Nature of the professional course; cost of available infrastructure
  • Expenditure on administration and maintenance
  • A reasonable surplus required for growth and development of the institution
  • The revenue foregone on account of quota fee waiver




Published Date: November 9, 2022 11:07 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
Jos Buttler Opens Up on Dawid Malan, Mark Wood Injury Ahead Of Semi-Final Against India
Next article
UP reveals it filed a case vs John Amores for preseason punching incident
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677