Kolkata Rape-Murder: SC Rebukes Cops For Delay In Filing Unnatural Death Case, Asks Protesting Medics To Resume Duties; 10 Points

The Supreme Court Wednesday reprimanded the Kolkata Police for its inaction in the Kolkata rape-murder case, terming the cops’ delay in filing the unnatural death of the woman doctor as “extremely disturbing”.

A three-judge Supreme Court Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra commenced the hearing on Kolkata RG Kar Medical College and Hospital doctor rape-murder case and related issues on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Kolkata Rape-Murder: The Supreme Court Thursday lambasted the Kolkata Police for the delay in registering a case of unnatural death in killing of the 31-year-old trainee doctor who was brutally raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital earlier this month.

Here’s what the apex court bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said: 10 points

Terming the Kolkata Police’s delay in filing the unnatural death of the woman doctor as “extremely disturbing”, the Supreme Court also questioned the sequence and timing of legal formalities conducted by cops. The apex court bench said it was very surprising that the postmortem of the deceased was conducted on August 9 between 6.10 pm to 7.10 pm before the registration of case as unnatural death. “How was it that the post-mortem was conducted at 6.10 pm on August 9 and yet the unnatural death information is sent to Tala police station at 11.30 pm on August 9. This is extremely disturbing,” the bench, also comprising Justice J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, noted. The Supreme Court bench directed the Kolkata Police officer, who registered the first entry about the rape-murder of the trainee doctor, to appear in the next hearing and disclose the time of the entry. Appearing for the CBI, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench that the Kolkata Police registered the FIR at 11.45 pm, after the postgraduate medic was cremated. Mehta told the top court that the victim’s parents were told by the police that she died of suicide, and later told them it was murder. “Victim’s friend suspected cover up and insisted on videography,” he told the bench. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court asked protesting doctors to resume their work, assuring the medics that no adverse action would be taken against them when they rejoin. The apex court’s remarks came after the counsel for resident doctors at AIIMS Nagpur told the bench that they are being “victimised” for protesting over the Kolkata rape-murder case. “Once they get back to duty, we will prevail upon authorities to not take adverse action. How will public health infrastructure run if the doctors do not work?” the bench asked. “If there is difficulty after that, come to us… but let them first report to work,” it said. Remarking on the breakdown of health services due to doctors’ protest across the country, the Supreme Court said its heart goes out to all patients visiting public hospitals. The top court also assured doctors’ associations that the National Task Force will hear all stakeholders.

RG Kar Rape-Murder

Earlier this month, on the morning of August 9, a 31-year-old trainee doctor was found raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal capital Kolkata, triggering mass outrage and widespread protests across the country.

The medic’s body was found in a bloodied state in the hospital’s seminar room, leading to the arrest of the accused, Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, who was an outsider frequenting the hospital premises.

The ghastly nature of the crime has sparked protests nationwide protests from medics across the country, bringing medical services, as hundreds of doctors remain on strike under different banners demanding safety of medics through a central law.

On August 13, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe from the Kolkata Police to the CBI, which started its investigation on August 14.

