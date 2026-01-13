Home

News

Stray Dogs Case Live HEARING: SC slams states, says well impose heavy compensation on government responsible

Supreme Court Stray Dogs Hearing Live Updates: A bench of Supreme Court is hearing the case of street dogs. It slammed the states, saying “will impose heavy compensation on the government responsible.

Stray Dogs Case Live HEARING: SC slams states, says we’ll impose heavy compensation on government responsible

Stay tuned to India.com for the latest updates.

liveA special bench at the Supreme Court is hearing the case of street dogs today. The special bench comprising Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria highlighted lapses in the implementation of ABC rules. The bench also schooled dog lovers, including the counsel of actor Sharmila Tagore, one of the petitioners. The top court also clarified that it has not instructed the removal of all street dogs but directed that they be treated according to ABC rules. On November 6, the top court issued directions for sterilisation and removal of street dogs from places like educational institutions, hospitals, railway and bus stations. The court also ordered the removal of cattle from these places.