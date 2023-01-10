National

Scary 7.6 Earthquake Hits Indonesia; Horrific Moments Captured

Indonesia was struck by a 7.6 magnitude earthquake off the Tanimbar islands on January 10. Epicentre of the quake was 427 kilometres south of the Indonesian island of Ambon.

Published Date: January 10, 2023 3:56 PM IST





