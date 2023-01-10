Home

Scary! Russian Plane’s Door Opens mid-air, Leaves Passengers Terrified | Watch

When the aircraft took off from the Siberian city of Magan en route to Magadan on Russia’s Pacific coast, the door of the plane opened mid-air.

Viral Video: The rear door of a Russian plane burst open mid-flight causing mayhem on board. According to New York Times report, 25 passengers were on the IrAero Antonov aircraft, which had taken off from Magan in Siberian region Yakutia, in minus 41 degrees cold.

Soon after the incident the passengers started recording terrifying scenes inside the aircraft as a curtain is seen rapidly blowing on the door which was open. The pilot made an emergency landing where it had taken off from and no one was injured in the incident even despite the chilling cold conditions.

✈️ Nothing unusual: in Russia, the door of the plane opened right during the flight at an altitude of several kilometers An-26, flying from Magan to Magadan, suddenly depressurized – judging by the video, which was filmed by one of the passengers, the back door was half opened. pic.twitter.com/GdBFdHdRML — Oriannalyla 🇺🇦 (@Lyla_lilas) January 9, 2023

“Nothing unusual: in Russia, the door of the plane opened right during the flight at an altitude of several kilometers. An-26, flying from Magan to Magadan, suddenly depressurized – judging by the video, which was filmed by one of the passengers, the back door was half opened,” the person who shared the video recorded by one of the passengers wrote.



