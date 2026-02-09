Original Dog Wellness Brand Shares Essential Tips and Education on Importance of Routine Oral Care for DogsJUPITER, Fla., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — With 51% of households owning a dog, there’s an even greater need for dog parents to learn how to best care for their pet. Scenthound, the original dog wellness brand, is committed to making routine care accessible for all dogs and educating dog parents on the importance of preventive wellness care for their pet. During National Pet Dental Health Month, Scenthound is furthering its mission by offering vital tips and education to dog parents. Periodontal disease is one of the most common but preventable health issues in dogs, with 90% showing some form of the disease by age two. The category creator continues to advocate and build awareness on the value of essential hygiene practices. What Dog Parents Should Know About Their Pet’s Dental Health:
- Why Dental Health Matters: Just like humans, dogs are susceptible to gingivitis and periodontal disease which can cause pain and tooth loss. If bacteria enters the bloodstream, it can also damage vital organs.
- Know the Warning Signs: While bad breath or teeth discoloration may seem common, it could be indicating a larger problem. Also keep an eye out for red or swollen gums, excessive drooling and broken or loose teeth.
- Make Preventative Care Your Routine: Consistent oral care is easy to implement into a dog’s routine and should include daily or regular tooth brushing and consistent checks of their gums and teeth.
- Incorporate At-Home Solutions: Dental chews, toys and water additives can help in maintaining a dog’s oral health. But it’s important to keep the dog’s safety in mind and choose products carefully.
Scenthound, the nation’s original dog wellness concept, offers affordable and accessible monthly hygiene services. With three membership offerings, two of which include 24/7 access to virtually chat with a veterinarian through the brand’s app, Scenthound helps dog parents provide routine wellness care for their pet. Through its proprietary S.C.E.N.T. Check® (Skin, Coat, Ears, Nails, and Teeth) provided after each monthly visit, dog parents receive a detailed assessment of their pet’s external well-being. Today, Scenthound has finalized plans for over 400 franchised and corporate-owned locations across 32 states. For more information about Scenthound’s unique membership offerings, visit www.scenthound.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn. To find out more about franchise opportunities, visit www.franchise.scenthound.com. MEDIA CONTACT: Marisa Beaumont, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] SOURCE Scenthound
