Original Dog Wellness Brand Shares Essential Tips and Education on Importance of Routine Oral Care for Dogs

JUPITER, Fla.

Feb. 9, 2026

Why Dental Health Matters: Just like humans, dogs are susceptible to gingivitis and periodontal disease which can cause pain and tooth loss. If bacteria enters the bloodstream, it can also damage vital organs.

Just like humans, dogs are susceptible to gingivitis and periodontal disease which can cause pain and tooth loss. If bacteria enters the bloodstream, it can also damage vital organs. Know the Warning Signs: While bad breath or teeth discoloration may seem common, it could be indicating a larger problem. Also keep an eye out for red or swollen gums, excessive drooling and broken or loose teeth.

Make Preventative Care Your Routine: Consistent oral care is easy to implement into a dog's routine and should include daily or regular tooth brushing and consistent checks of their gums and teeth.

Incorporate At-Home Solutions: Dental chews, toys and water additives can help in maintaining a dog's oral health. But it's important to keep the dog's safety in mind and choose products carefully.

