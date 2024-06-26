Scholars Merit Launches i-merit Program to Upskill Fresh and Lateral Graduates for Job Readiness

Scholars Merit Online Pvt. Ltd. is proud to announce the launch of i-merit, its flagship program designed to upskill fresh and lateral graduates, making them job-ready for today’s dynamic industry demands. i-merit is part of Scholars Merits commitment to bridging the gap between academia and industry, ensuring that graduates are equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their professional careers.

According to a recent study, only 1 in 10 engineering students graduating this year may land a job. The India Employment Report 2024 published by the International Labour Organization in association with The Institute for Human Development also pointed out that one in three young people was not in employment, education or training in India, which was almost equal in rural and urban areas and has increased over the years. These are gaps in the Indian job market that i-merit wants to bridge.

With evolving job dynamics, companies are looking for talent that comes with a combination of soft skills like communication, problem-solving, teamwork, emotional intelligence along with technical proficiency in programming languages, software development methodologies, cloud computing and data analytics.

“i-merit is a solace in this competitive world for fresh and lateral graduates,” said Mr. Sumit Shukla, Chairman, i-merit Steering Committee. “Our program is designed by industry veterans who understand the evolving market demands and equip students with the six essential pillars of success: general knowledge, attitude, education, industry knowledge, technical skills, and soft skills.”

i-merit offers a comprehensive approach to skills development, including job-assured programs, advanced programs, certification programs, and basic programs tailored specifically for technical students. The program focuses on real-world skills that are in high demand by corporates, ensuring that graduates are not only qualified but also job-ready from day one.

“At Scholars Merit, we believe in empowering graduates to achieve their professional aspirations successfully,” Mr. Sumit added. “Through i-merit, students gain a competitive advantage, receive step-by-step assessment, counselling, and improvement opportunities, and ultimately navigate the job market with confidence.”

i-merit is now available as part of Scholars Merits flagship programs, continuing the companys mission to nurture talent and drive industry excellence.

About Scholars Merit

Scholars Merit Online is a dynamic IT consultancy firm based in Noida, India, specialising in digital transformation solutions for clients across various industries. With a focus on strategic consulting, implementation, and ongoing support, Scholars Merit is a trusted partner in driving tangible business outcomes for its clients. Its service verticals include a range of Ed-tech, project management tools for professionals, CRM for HR, and the latest learning and development vertical, i-merit.

For more information, please visit: www.scholarsmerit.com.