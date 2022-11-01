Scholarship Programmes School And College Students Need to Apply

Scholarship 2022: Scholarships are extremely beneficial, especially for students who excel academically but lack financial resources. A good scholarship can change the course of your future career by providing you with access to excellent faculty or even industry experts. It is also advantageous if you plan to study abroad. It provides financial assistance to students at various levels of education whether it’s academic, undergraduate, or postgraduate. Scholarships are classified as fully funded or partially funded. They may cover the entire cost of education or only a portion of it. Here is a list of scholarships a school and college student can apply for.Also Read – LIC HFL Vidyadhan Scholarship 2022: Check Eligibility, Last Date, Other Benefits Here

Aditya Birla Capital COVID Scholarship for School Students 2022-23:

Aditya Birla Capital COVID Scholarship Program is an initiative of Aditya Birla Capital Foundation, a not-for-profit company engaged in CSR initiative(s) of Aditya Birla Capital Limited and its subsidiaries. Through this program, the motive is to provide financial assistance and education support services to students who have lost their parent(s) due to COVID-19 to ensure continuity of their education.

Aditya Birla Capital COVID Scholarship for School Students 2022-23 Eligibility

Applicants must be studying in Classes 1 to 12.

Applicants should be enrolled and continuing their education.

Annual family income of the applicant must be less than or equal to INR 6 lakh from all sources.

Students who have lost their parent(s) due to the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible.

Open for Indian nationals only. Aditya Birla Capital COVID Scholarship for School Students 2022-23 Benefits: