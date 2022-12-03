School Buses Prohibited In Bengaluru After 8:30 AM To Reduce Traffic; Violators To Pay Penalty

Bengaluru traffic police has instructed that there will be no school buses post 8:30 am on roads in order to ease traffic congestion.

Bengaluru: The silicon valley of India is infamous for its traffic. Hours long trials of vehicles stuck on roads amid the polluting cacophony of horns, Bengaluru has always faced trouble when it comes to comuting. In a bid to ease the congestion, Bengaluru police, has initiated a slew measures to address this issues. Theefore, traffic police has said that no scholl buses will be allowed to stop near scholls post 8: 30 am.

To segregate the peak hour of office rush, school buses will have to drop students before 8:15 am. Violating the norm will draw legal action and violators will have to pay a penalty, reported the Indian Express.

Officials explained that additional police would be deployed between 8 am and 8.30 am to enforce a dedicated carriageway in the central business district area for the safe dropping of students. Traffic will be eased for office-goers once the peak hour kicks in from 8.30 am.

School managements have been instructed accordigly, and the ones that begin classes late are directed to start classes a little early.

A traffic police officer explained the safe passage ways being reintroduced in schools. “Although this model had existed earlier, it was not strictly implemented. Parents will be given one entry and one exit points. They can drive their vehicles from the entry point and drop their kids in the playground and drive back to the exit point. This avoids parents stopping by the main roads to drop their kids,” he said.

However, traffic police have now strictly directed school authorities to park the buses and vans inside their campuses.



