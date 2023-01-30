School Children Injured After 3 Buses Collide Near Delhi

Delhi IGI Stadium Accident: Preliminary ionvestigations suggested that the mishap took place as one of the buses went out of control due to the brake failure.
Delhi Bus Accident: At least five school children were injured after three buses collided with each other near Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. All the injured students have been rushed to hospital and are undergoing treatment.
Meanwhile, a video of the incident has emerged wherein people can be seen evacuating children from the window of the buses.
DELHI IGI BUS ACCIDENT VIDEO
Meanwhile, police officials reached the spot and further investigations are underway.
Published Date: January 30, 2023 12:31 PM IST
Updated Date: January 30, 2023 12:36 PM IST
