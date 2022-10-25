School Holiday Alert: Schools to Remain Shut For Bhai Dooj Tomorrow in These States

School Holiday List: This festive season, several schools across the country are having long holidays due to various festive occasions. Starting from Diwali to Bhai Dooj and weekends, the schools have declared long holidays for the students. While Diwali holiday is over, another holiday is awaiting this month. Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on October 26 and on this occasion, several states have declared holidays for schools, colleges and all educational institutions on Wednesday. Such states including West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu who have announced three to four days of holidays on the occasion of Diwali and Bhai Dooj.Also Read – Dalit Couple, Son Shot Dead By 6 People In Madhya Pradesh Village

Haryana:

The Haryana government on Friday declared a holiday on the occasion of Bhai Dooj in all schools across the state. Bhai Dooj, which celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters, will be observed on October 26. "The Haryana Government has declared a holiday on October 27 in all government, private, and aided schools on the occasion of Bhai Dooj," an official statement said.

Madhya Pradesh:

The Madhya Pradesh has already announced six days holidays for educational institutes across the state for Diwali and classes have been shut from October 22 to 27 and the academic activities again will resume from October 28.

West Bengal:

In the similar manner, the West Bengal government has announced holidays for Kali Pujo and Diwali on October 24. This way, the students have got a long weekend off from October 22 to 25. But, there is no announcement for Bhai Dooj. Schools in West Bengal will open after October 26.

Telangana:

Just like other states, the Telangana government has announced a state holiday on October 24 for Diwali along with Saturday and Sunday. However, there has been no declaration about holiday regarding Bhai Dooj.

Tamil Nadu:

Tamil Nadu government had earlier announced that the educational institutions in the state will remain closed on October 25. However, Chief Minister MK Stalin said November 19 would be a working day, to compensate Diwali holiday. The decision was taken as there was demand from parents and students across all schools and colleges in the state to keep educational institutions closed on Tuesday.