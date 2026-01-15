Home

School holiday on January 16 in Delhi, Noida, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, UP, Bihar, and other states due to…; know state-wise details here

The District Education Office of UT Chandigarh issued an official notice on January 12, stating that all the schools in the union territory will remain closed until January 17.

School holidays in Delhi and Noida

School holidays in Chandigarh

School holidays in Haryana

School holidays in Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Telugu states

School holidays in Uttar Pradesh

School holidays in Bihar

In India, several states will be observing a school holiday on January 16, 2026, i.e., Friday. The reason for the school holidays varies across different states and regions. The concerned authorities in some states have extended the winter vacation to ensure the safety of students. The parents and students have been advised to comply with the official notifications that have been issued by the local administrations, departments and schools.The extreme cold waves in North India have disrupted the normal routines of school students. In Delhi and Noida, the schools were closed until January 15, i.e., Thursday. However, due to the rising cold, the school holidays have been further extended in some areas.Chandigarh has also announced the extension of school holidays for the students because of the rising cold conditions to ensure the students’ safety. The District Education Office of UT Chandigarh issued an official notice on January 12, stating that all the schools in the union territory will remain closed until January 17.The schools in Haryana will remain closed until January 17 due to the increase in cold and dense fog-related conditions. The decision on holidays was taken by the Haryana Directorate of School Education for the safety of school students. This implies that schools in Haryana will reopen on January 19, i.e., Monday.Schools in the states are not closed only because of weather-related disruptions. On January 16, many states have their religious and cultural events. The state of Tamil Nadu will observe a mandatory state public holiday to celebrate its regional festival, Thiruvalluvar Day. In addition, Andhra Pradesh and Telugu will celebrate their regional festival, Kanuma. Assam will also mark the Magh Bihu post-celebration.The schools in Prayagraj will remain closed until January 20 for students until Class 12 due to festivals like Makar Sankranti and Mauni Amavasya. The decision was taken on the orders of the District Magistrate (DM) Manish Kumar Verma and was signed by the District School Inspector P. N. Singh.The school students in Class 1 in Bihar will observe a holiday on January 16, as announced by the district magistrate. The schools will remain closed because of cold wave conditions so that the school students can remain safe.