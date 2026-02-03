Sant Ravidas Jayanti – February 1, 2026

Sant Ravidas Jayanti will be observed on February 1, 2026.

It is a public holiday in states such as Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh.

However, as it falls on a Sunday this year

Maha Shivaratri:

Maha Shivaratri will be celebrated on February 15, 2026.

While many schools usually remain closed on this day, it also falls on a Sunday this year

Losar (Tibetan New Year) – February 18, 2026

Losar, the Tibetan New Year, will be observed on February 18, 2026.

It is mainly celebrated in Sikkim, where schools may remain closed or hold cultural programmes.

This holiday does not apply to schools in Delhi or most other states.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti – February 19, 2026

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti will be observed on February 19, 2026, in Maharashtra.

Schools and colleges in the state will remain closed to honour the Maratha king.

Schools in Delhi and most other states will function as usual.

Schools in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and other parts of the country will get only a handful of holidays in the month of February. The students must note that the month of February is likely to be one of the most demanding academic months across India, especially in Delhi, as board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 begin. Along with board examinations, schools and colleges conduct internal assessments, practicals, pre-board exams, and work to complete pending syllabi, leaving little scope for holidays or long breaks. Here is the list of Holidays: