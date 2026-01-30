NWEA MAP®, STAR®, aReading, AUTOreading, and WIST Results Reflect Gains in Reading and Language SkillsJACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — NOW! Programs®, led by Dr. Tim Conway, Clinical Director of The Morris Center and CEO of NOW! Programs®, today released school-reported assessment data from the 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 school years indicating meaningful academic growth among students with dyslexia currently participating in or having completed NOW! Programs® evidence-based intervention, including some students who also received services at The Morris Center .
- Significant percentile gains in reading and language performance
- Growth exceeding typical annual expectations, rate of growth as high as 91st percentile
- Sustained progress across multiple school testing windows
— Public Middle School Teacher Expert Perspective on Interpreting Independent School Assessment Data “When students build foundational oral language systems that support reading, their progress becomes visible not only in instructional lessons, but also in the independent assessments used by schools. Seeing consistent growth across multiple measures reinforces the importance of evidence-based intervention that targets root causes rather than symptoms of Dyslexia or poor reading skills.”
— Dr. Tim Conway, Clinical Director of The Morris Center and CEO of NOW! Programs® These findings suggest that schools implementing speech-to-print, neurodevelopmentally aligned remediation methods may be able to address long-standing gaps in literacy outcomes for students previously considered “non-responsive” to intervention. This challenges that there may not be a “developmental window” of time past which is too late to improve reading skills. About the Data
- Assessments were administered by students’ schools as part of routine academic monitoring
- Results were reported to families by the schools
- Data were voluntarily shared by parents
- Students participated in NOW! Programs®; some also received services at The Morris Center
- No individual student is identified
- Results are presented for informational purposes only
Candice Johnson Polowitz
NOW! Programs®
(352) 275-5778
[email protected]
www.NOWprograms.com About NOW! Programs® NOW! Programs®, an edtech company launched in 2013, provides online evidence-based high intensity tutoring delivery of instructional methods researched, developed, and implemented over more than 30 years at The Morris Center. Founded by Dr. Tim Conway, PhD, a neuropsychology researcher, NOW! Programs® is grounded in neuroscience and a speech-to-print instructional framework that improves weaknesses in language systems essential for literacy. The organization provides intensive instruction for children through adults with persistent speech, language, reading, and spelling difficulties, including individuals with dyslexia and related learning challenges. More information is available at www.NOWprograms.com. SOURCE NOW! Programs®
