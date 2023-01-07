School Teacher Writes ‘Love Letter’ To Minor Student In UP News

In the letter, the teacher, Hariom Singh mentioned that he wants to get married to the student and that he loves her a lot. He also said that he will miss her during the winter vacation.

Teacher writes love letter to student: A government school teacher in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district gave a letter to a minor student expressing his love for her. The 47-year-old teacher in a one-page love letter written to the 13-year-old class 8 student, asked her to tear the letter after reading it. The incident came to the fore after the student narrated the letter to her parents, who approached the police and lodged a complaint accusing the teacher of molestation.

In the letter, the teacher, Hariom Singh mentioned that he wants to get married to the student and that he loves her a lot. He also said that he will miss her during the winter vacation. He reportedly also asked her to call him as and when she can.

The teacher began the letter by writing the name of the student and then wrote that he loves her very much and will be missing her a lot during the holidays. If she gets a chance, she must call him, he further wrote. He also asked the girl to come and meet him once before the holidays, and if she really loves him, she will definitely come. He further wrote in the letter that he will always love her. He asked the student to tear the letter after reading it, and not show it to anyone.

Read the love letter here

The case pertains to a village in Sadar Kotwali police area. The student’s father alleged that when they reached the teacher and asked him to apologize for doing such an act, he didn’t apologize but on the contrary, threatened them of dire consequences, and said, “He will make the girl disappear”.

According to a report in TOI, District basic education officer Kaustubh Singh said, “A team has been formed after the matter came to light. A report has been sought. Strict action will be taken against the teacher.”

On the other hand, Anup Mishra, president of the Teachers’ Union, said that if the allegations are found to be true, the union will demand strict action against the accused teacher.



