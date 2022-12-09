Schools Closed In Kodaikanal, Sirumalai Tomorrow Due To Cyclone Mandous

Cyclone Mandous: In view of the heavy rainfall due to approaching cyclone Mandous in Tamil Nadu, Dindigul Collector has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Sirumalai and Kodaikanal for tomo

Cyclone Mandous: In view of the heavy rainfall due to approaching cyclone Mandous in Tamil Nadu, Dindigul Collector has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Sirumalai and Kodaikanal for tomorrow, December 9.

According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Mandous is likely to cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Sriharikota around Mamallapuram with a maximum wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph during midnight today or tomorrow early morning.”

An IMD official said Kodaikanal recorded 5 CM rains. People in vulnerable areas have been accommodated in relief shelters. Head of IMD-Regional Meteorological Centre S Balachandran said that between Chennai and Puducherry, 12 cyclones have crossed the coast in the past 130 years from 1891 to 2021. “If this cyclone crosses the coast near Mamallapuram, it will be the 13th cyclone to cross the coast (between Chennai and Puducherry).”

As many as 16,000 police personnel and 1,500 Home guards have been deployed here for security, relief and rescue tasks, and a 40-member team of TN State Disaster Response Force, in addition to 12 District Disaster Response Force teams, are on standby, police said here.

Already, nearly 400 personnel of the NDRF and State Disaster Response Force teams have been stationed in coastal regions, including those near the Cauvery delta areas.



